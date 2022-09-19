FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FibroGen Stock Up 0.3 %

FGEN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,755. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 16.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FibroGen by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 171,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.