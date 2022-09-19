FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FibroGen Stock Up 0.3 %
FGEN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,755. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
