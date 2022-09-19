Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,408,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,537,000 after acquiring an additional 320,350 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 170,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

