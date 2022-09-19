Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $126,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 30.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

WMT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.20. 42,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a market cap of $364.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.