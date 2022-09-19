Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MDT traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $88.23. 35,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

