First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 12,852 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth $1,811,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,006,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 81,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.91. 618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,327. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

