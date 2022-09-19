First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 3,143 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,726 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

