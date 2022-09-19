First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 113,322 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 750,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

