First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

