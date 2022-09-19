First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,573 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 112,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,431. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

