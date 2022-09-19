First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. 460,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.