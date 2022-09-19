First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. 460,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
