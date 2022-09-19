First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,183 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 8.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 13,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

