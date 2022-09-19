Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.3 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSPKF opened at $12.03 on Monday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
