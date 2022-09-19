Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.3 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSPKF opened at $12.03 on Monday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

