Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

