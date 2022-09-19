Flower City Capital Has $2 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Flower City Capital cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.26. 6,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,831. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35.

