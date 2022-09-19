Flower City Capital Has $463,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Flower City Capital grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,182,074. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

