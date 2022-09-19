FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,328,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,547 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $142,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

