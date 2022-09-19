FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Ryanair comprises about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Ryanair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Ryanair by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 31,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

RYAAY traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $69.54. 6,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

