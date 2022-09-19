FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,577. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darryl Demos purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $122,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $40,960.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,145 shares of company stock valued at $100,793. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.