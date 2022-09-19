FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NIO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 858,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,001,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura lowered their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.