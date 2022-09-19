FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,620,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 737,719 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

