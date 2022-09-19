FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 1,542.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. 634,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,639,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $54.43.

