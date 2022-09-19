FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $415,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.51. 222,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,617,366. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.44.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
