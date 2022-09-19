FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Omnicell accounts for 2.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicell as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,202. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.