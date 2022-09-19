FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. SailPoint Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after acquiring an additional 165,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SAIL remained flat at $65.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

