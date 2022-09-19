FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 39,732 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

SAVE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,732. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

