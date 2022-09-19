Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.92

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 17954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRGE. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Forge Global Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
