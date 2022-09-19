Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.92

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 17954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRGE. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Forge Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

About Forge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $289,513,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 319,709 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $8,095,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

