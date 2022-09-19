Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 436,500 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

