Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.57

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 268912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

