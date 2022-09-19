Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Short Interest Update

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

FHLT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Future Health ESG has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future Health ESG

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Future Health ESG in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Future Health ESG by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 735,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Future Health ESG in the second quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Future Health ESG in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Future Health ESG in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

