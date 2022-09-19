G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.42

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

G City Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $999.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

