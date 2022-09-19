G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,648 shares of company stock worth $1,297,330 in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

