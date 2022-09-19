Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Don Gray Sells 15,700 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Don Gray sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$19,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,255,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,569,100.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

TSE GXE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$322.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

