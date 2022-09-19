Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Price Performance

Genasys stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

