Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genpact Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. 1,372,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,269. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,645,000 after buying an additional 157,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after buying an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after buying an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after buying an additional 573,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

