Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genprex by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 443.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Price Performance

GNPX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 93,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,621. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. Genprex has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.62.

About Genprex

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

