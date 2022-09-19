Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of Genus stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Genus has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00.
Genus Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.