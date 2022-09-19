Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of Genus stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Genus has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

