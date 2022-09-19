GeoDB Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $564,474.92 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 82,641,419 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

