GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GPRK opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $752.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in GeoPark by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

