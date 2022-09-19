Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GB stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.55. 5,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.47. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blue Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

