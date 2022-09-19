Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 62,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.18. 121,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,224. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

