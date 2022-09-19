Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

