Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.16. 565,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

