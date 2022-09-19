Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.78. 1,371,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,182,074. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $52.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

