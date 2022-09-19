Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $313.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

