Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 288,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,226,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.30. 201,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.