Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.23. The stock had a trading volume of 125,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

