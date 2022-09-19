Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $115.78. 69,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,207. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

