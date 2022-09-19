Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,642,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.