Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gogoro in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of Gogoro stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

