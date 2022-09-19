Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 419,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 5,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,249. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

